Cash for Business

Open a Cash for Business Account

Earn higher interest on corporate cash you don't need every day.

Get started

A smarter savings account for your business

A perfect place to keep the money you don’t need for every day business expenses, with 0.5% interest.

0.5%
Wealthsimple Cash for Business
0.002%
A corporate checking account
This graph is for illustrative purposes only.

Get all the benefits of Cash for Business

  • Earn 0.5% interest. No promotions, just one simple rate.

  • No account fees. Really.

  • 1-day withdrawals to your corporate bank account

  • No account minimums

Not sure if this is the right account for you?

Choosing the right accounts for your business can be hard. Our team of expert financial advisors are here to help you decide which of our business accounts are right for you.

Book a call

No paperwork or meetings required

Skip the bank line, with our completely paperless account opening. You’ll be ready to start earning higher interest in minutes - just answer a few questions about you and your incorporated business to get started.

Ready to sign up?

Open an account in just 5 minutes and start saving.

Lorsque vous cliquez sur « Commencez dès maintenant », vous consentez aux conditions d’utilisation et à la politique de confidentialité de Wealthsimple.

FAQs

No, Cash for Business accounts are for saving only. We have no plans to offer spending features for these accounts.

Cash for Business accounts are only available for incorporated businesses.

Great question! To keep it simple, it’s because it’s a different type of account. The rate we offer for Cash for Business is very competitive compared to similar accounts from other institutions. And we’re committed to offering you transparent rate.

