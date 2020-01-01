Details
Open
$35.63
$35.63
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$35.88
$35.88
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$34.73
$34.73
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
14.8B
14.8B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
23.34
23.34
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$46.41
$46.41
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$35.95
$35.95
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
232K
232K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
1.56
1.56
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About SAP
Saputo, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International. The Canada Sector consists of the Dairy Division (Canada).The USA Sector refers to the Cheese Division (USA), and the Dairy Foods Division (USA). The International Sector includes the Dairy Division (Australia), and the Dairy Division (Argentina). The company was founded by Emanuele Saputo Sr. in September 1954 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
CEO
Lino Saputo, Jr.
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
15.7K
Revenue (TTM)
14.5B
Gross Profit
17.39%
Earnings
-20.54%
Cash
$243M
Debt
$4.47B