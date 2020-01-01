About RY

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada. The Wealth Management segment offers a comprehensive suite of investment, trust, banking, credit, and other wealth management solutions to institutional and individual clients through its distribution channels and third-party distributors. The Insurance segment refers to a range of life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, group, and reinsurance products. The Investor and Treasury Services segment comprises of asset services and a provider of cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients worldwide. The Capital Markets segment covers banking, finance and capital markets to corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks around the world. The Corporate Support segment consists of technology and operations services. The company was founded by J. W. Merkell, Edward Kenny, T. C. Kinnear, James B. Duffus, William Cunard, John Tobin, George P. Mitchell and Jeremiah Northup in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CEO David Ian McKay, MBA Headquarters Canada Employees 85K Revenue (TTM) 67.4B Gross Profit Earnings 6.06% Cash $0.00 Debt $295B