Details
Open
$22.06
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$25.00
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$22.06
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
1.38B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
11.31
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$35.49
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$15.37
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
287K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
2.30
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About HCG
Home Capital Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending and consumer lending. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
CEO
Yousry Bissada
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
Revenue (TTM)
933M
Gross Profit
59.37%
Earnings
38.53%
Cash
$789M
Debt
$3.34B