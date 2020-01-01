The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (FIRE)

About FIRE

The Supreme Cannabis Co., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the following brands: 7ACRES, Blissco, Truverra, Supreme Heights, Cambium, Khalifa Kush Enterprises, and Medigrow Lesotho. The company was founded by John Fowler on June 12, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CEO

Colin Moore

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

750

Revenue (TTM)

49.5M

Gross Profit

-118.25%

Earnings

-249.30%

Cash

$55M

Debt

$142M

FIRE related news

