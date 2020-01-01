Canadian Tire Corp., Ltd. (Class A) (CTC.A)

$120.57CAD

+$120.57 (+12,057.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About CTC.A

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories. The Financial segment services markets a range of Canadian tire branded credit cards, including the Canadian tire options mastercard, the cash advantage mastercard, the gas advantage mastercard and the sport chek mastercard. Financial services also markets insurance and warranty products. The CT REIT segment involves owning, developing and leasing income-producing commercial properties. Canadian Tire was founded by Alfred Jackson Billes and James William Billes in September 15, 1922 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CEO

Stephen G. Wetmore

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

31.6K

Revenue (TTM)

14.5B

Gross Profit

32.70%

Earnings

17.65%

Cash

$206M

Debt

$7.81B

CTC.A related news

    Popular on Wealthsimple

      Investing on autopilot

      Invest in an intelligent portfolio of low-fee funds that are designed to meet your financial goals.

      • Low Fees - Pay an annual management fee of 0.50% (or 0.40% for accounts over $100K)

      • Stay on track - We'll instantly rebalance your portfolio and put your stock dividends back to work, earning you more

      • Human advice - We're loved for our technology. But we also have smart people to answer any questions or give advice when you need it.

      • Easy access - Manage your accounts from anywhere with our award-winning website and mobile app

      Clock

      Start investing in 5 minutes

      1. Answer a few questions about your goals and risk tolerance
      2. We'll recommend a portfolio that's right for you
      3. Connect your bank account and make a deposit

      Clicking get started accepts terms of use.