About CTC.A

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories. The Financial segment services markets a range of Canadian tire branded credit cards, including the Canadian tire options mastercard, the cash advantage mastercard, the gas advantage mastercard and the sport chek mastercard. Financial services also markets insurance and warranty products. The CT REIT segment involves owning, developing and leasing income-producing commercial properties. Canadian Tire was founded by Alfred Jackson Billes and James William Billes in September 15, 1922 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CEO Stephen G. Wetmore Headquarters Canada Employees 31.6K Revenue (TTM) 14.5B Gross Profit 32.70% Earnings 17.65% Cash $206M Debt $7.81B