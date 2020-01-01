Cronos Group Inc (CRON)

$7.44CAD

+$7.44 (+744.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About CRON

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CEO

Michael Ryan Gorenstein

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

297

Revenue (TTM)

35M

Gross Profit

-47.22%

Earnings

15058.43%

Cash

$1.48B

Debt

$8.16M

