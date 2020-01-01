Computer Modelling Group Ltd (CMG)

$6.28CAD

+$6.28 (+628.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About CMG

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software. It assists oil and gas companies with extracting significantly increased volumes of oil and gas from their reservoirs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, South America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company was founded by Frank L. Meyer in 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

CEO

Ryan N. Schneider

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

194

Revenue (TTM)

78.4M

Gross Profit

73.31%

Earnings

0.25%

Cash

$36.8M

Debt

$42.6M

CMG related news

    Popular on Wealthsimple

      Investing on autopilot

      Invest in an intelligent portfolio of low-fee funds that are designed to meet your financial goals.

      • Low Fees - Pay an annual management fee of 0.50% (or 0.40% for accounts over $100K)

      • Stay on track - We'll instantly rebalance your portfolio and put your stock dividends back to work, earning you more

      • Human advice - We're loved for our technology. But we also have smart people to answer any questions or give advice when you need it.

      • Easy access - Manage your accounts from anywhere with our award-winning website and mobile app

      Clock

      Start investing in 5 minutes

      1. Answer a few questions about your goals and risk tolerance
      2. We'll recommend a portfolio that's right for you
      3. Connect your bank account and make a deposit

      Clicking get started accepts terms of use.