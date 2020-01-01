Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)

$63.43CAD

+$63.43 (+6,343.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CEO

Brian Johnston Porter, LLD

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

102K

Revenue (TTM)

46.1B

Gross Profit

Earnings

1.82%

Cash

$0.00

Debt

$202B

BNS related news

    Popular on Wealthsimple

      Investing on autopilot

      Invest in an intelligent portfolio of low-fee funds that are designed to meet your financial goals.

      • Low Fees - Pay an annual management fee of 0.50% (or 0.40% for accounts over $100K)

      • Stay on track - We'll instantly rebalance your portfolio and put your stock dividends back to work, earning you more

      • Human advice - We're loved for our technology. But we also have smart people to answer any questions or give advice when you need it.

      • Easy access - Manage your accounts from anywhere with our award-winning website and mobile app

      Clock

      Start investing in 5 minutes

      1. Answer a few questions about your goals and risk tolerance
      2. We'll recommend a portfolio that's right for you
      3. Connect your bank account and make a deposit

      Clicking get started accepts terms of use.