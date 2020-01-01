BCE Inc (BCE)

About BCE

BCE, Inc. is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television, local telephone, long distance, as well as other communications services and products to residential, small and medium-sized business, and large enterprise customers. The Bell Media segment includes conventional, specialty and pay television, digital media, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. The company was founded on February 25, 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

CEO

Mirko Bibic

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

52.8K

Revenue (TTM)

24B

Gross Profit

32.74%

Earnings

8.93%

Cash

$966M

Debt

$27.2B

