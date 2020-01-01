BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

$5.44CAD

+$5.44 (+544.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About BB

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software and services, which focuses on securing and managing Internet of Things endpoints. It offers a platform comprised of communication and collaboration software and safety-certified embedded solutions. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

CEO

John S. Chen

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

3.95K

Revenue (TTM)

1.35B

Gross Profit

46.66%

Earnings

-273.86%

Cash

$519M

Debt

$1.02B

