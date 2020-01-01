Details
Open
$3.62
$3.62
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$4.15
$4.15
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$3.62
$3.62
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
1.07B
1.07B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$14.14
$14.14
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$4.15
$4.15
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
2.66M
2.66M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
-0.33
-0.33
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About APHA
Aphria, Inc. engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma. The Distribution Under Development segment includes operations in which the firm has not received final licensing or has not commenced commercial sales from operations. The company was founded by Cole Cacciavillani and John Cervini on June 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.
CEO
Irwin David Simon
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
620
Revenue (TTM)
448M
Gross Profit
24.19%
Earnings
-190.02%
Cash
$498M
Debt
$505M