About AC

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates flights in Canada, the USA, Latin America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

CEO

Calin Rovinescu

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

Revenue (TTM)

19.2B

Gross Profit

25.15%

Earnings

801.61%

Cash

$2.25B

Debt

$9.24B

