Radient Technologies, Inc. engages in manufacture of natural ingredients in the food and beverage, nutrition and supplements, pharmaceuticals, and active care industries. It also researches, develops, and commercializes microwave technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products. The company was founded on May 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

CEO

Denis M. Taschuk

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

Revenue (TTM)

1.3M

Gross Profit

-1443.59%

Earnings

-99.53%

Cash

$6.13M

Debt

$10.8M

