HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (HIVE)

$0.25CAD

+$0.24 (+24.50%)

today (15 min delay)

About HIVE

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. engages in building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. It also involves in the production of mined cryptocurrency like Ethereum around the clock. Its project include Iceland Cryptocurrency Mining. The company was founded on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

CEO

Frank Edward Holmes

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

Revenue (TTM)

42.9M

Gross Profit

-8.49%

Earnings

2.10%

Cash

$8.02M

Debt

$3.61M

HIVE related news

    Popular on Wealthsimple

      Investing on autopilot

      Invest in an intelligent portfolio of low-fee funds that are designed to meet your financial goals.

      • Low Fees - Pay an annual management fee of 0.50% (or 0.40% for accounts over $100K)

      • Stay on track - We'll instantly rebalance your portfolio and put your stock dividends back to work, earning you more

      • Human advice - We're loved for our technology. But we also have smart people to answer any questions or give advice when you need it.

      • Easy access - Manage your accounts from anywhere with our award-winning website and mobile app

      Clock

      Start investing in 5 minutes

      1. Answer a few questions about your goals and risk tolerance
      2. We'll recommend a portfolio that's right for you
      3. Connect your bank account and make a deposit

      Clicking get started accepts terms of use.