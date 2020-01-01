Details
Open
$0.22
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$0.26
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$0.22
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
105M
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$0.82
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$0.08
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
2.44M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
-0.30
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About HIVE
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. engages in building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. It also involves in the production of mined cryptocurrency like Ethereum around the clock. Its project include Iceland Cryptocurrency Mining. The company was founded on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
CEO
Frank Edward Holmes
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
Revenue (TTM)
42.9M
Gross Profit
-8.49%
Earnings
2.10%
Cash
$8.02M
Debt
$3.61M