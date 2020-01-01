Details
Open
$113.82
$113.82
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$119.44
$119.44
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$112.73
$112.73
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
333B
333B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
22.60
22.60
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$125.38
$125.38
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$95.00
$95.00
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
7.4M
7.4M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
5.19
5.19
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About WMT
Walmart, Inc. engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands. The Walmart International segment manages supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, and cash & carryl outside of the United States. The Sam's Club segment comprises membership-only warehouse clubs and samsclubs.com. The company was founded by Samuel Moore Walton and James Lawrence Walton in 1945 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.
CEO
C. Douglas McMillon, MBA
Headquarters
United States
Employees
2.2M
Revenue (TTM)
524B
Gross Profit
25.15%
Earnings
128.55%
Cash
$9.47B
Debt
$72.4B