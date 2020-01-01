Details
Open
$171.21
$171.21
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$178.61
$178.61
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$168.31
$168.31
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
396B
396B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
34.55
34.55
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$214.17
$214.17
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$148.02
$148.02
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
6.21M
6.21M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
5.34
5.34
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About V
Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
CEO
Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., MBA
Headquarters
United States
Employees
19.5K
Revenue (TTM)
23.5B
Gross Profit
78.60%
Earnings
17.79%
Cash
$12B
Debt
$16.7B