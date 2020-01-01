Loews Corp. (L)

$40.95USD

+$40.95 (+4,095.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About L

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs. The Boardwalk Pipeline segment transports and stores natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Loews Hotels segment operates restaurants and chain of hotels. The Corporate segment includes investment income and interest expenses. The company was founded by Laurence A. Tisch and Preston Robert Tisch in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

CEO

Jim Tisch, MBA

Headquarters

United States

Employees

18.6K

Revenue (TTM)

14.8B

Gross Profit

Earnings

56.24%

Cash

$336M

Debt

$12.2B

