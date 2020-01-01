Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)

$26.74USD

+$26.74 (+2,674.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About EAT

Brinker International, Inc. engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili's Grill and Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili's, and Maggiano's. The Chili's segment includes the results of company-owned Chili's restaurants in the U.S. and Canada as well as the results from domestic and international franchise business. The Maggiano's segment comprises the results of company-owned Maggiano's restaurants. The company was founded by Larry Lavine on March 13, 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

CEO

Wyman T. Roberts, MBA

Headquarters

United States

Employees

56.1K

Revenue (TTM)

3.33B

Gross Profit

13.31%

Earnings

4.60%

Cash

$12M

Debt

$2.59B

EAT related news

