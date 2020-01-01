Amphenol Corp. (Class A) (APH)

About APH

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of interconnect products. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment comprises connector and connector systems, value-add products, and other products such as antennas and sensors, used in a applications in a diverse set of end markets. The Cable Products and Solutions segment includes value-add products and components for use in the broadband communications and information technology markets as well as certain applications in other markets. Its products include electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. The company was founded by Schmitt J. Arthur in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, CT.

CEO

Richard Adam Norwitt, MBA

Headquarters

United States

Employees

74K

Revenue (TTM)

8.23B

Gross Profit

32.30%

Earnings

-2.81%

Cash

$891M

Debt

$3.81B

