Tesla Inc (TSLA)

$632.87USD

+$632.87 (+63,286.77%)

today (15 min delay)

About TSLA

Tesla, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles. The Energy Generation and Storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems, and sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers. It develops energy storage products for use in homes, commercial facilities and utility sites. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

CEO

Elon Reeve Musk

Headquarters

United States

Employees

48K

Revenue (TTM)

24.6B

Gross Profit

19.85%

Earnings

13.65%

Cash

$6.51B

Debt

$14.7B

