About TLRY

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. The Company is focused on medical cannabis research, cultivation, processing and distribution of cannabis products worldwide. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis extracts. It also supplies cannabis products to patients in a number of countries spanning five continents through its subsidiaries in Australia, Canada and Germany and it produces medical cannabis in Canada and Europe. The company was founded on January 24, 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

CEO Brendan Kennedy, MBA Headquarters Canada Employees 1.65K Revenue (TTM) 167M Gross Profit 19.16% Earnings -339.22% Cash $96.8M Debt $469M