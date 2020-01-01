Details
$8.26
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$9.30
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$7.91
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
999M
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$75.55
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$10.00
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
1.93M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
-3.19
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About TLRY
Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. The Company is focused on medical cannabis research, cultivation, processing and distribution of cannabis products worldwide. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis extracts. It also supplies cannabis products to patients in a number of countries spanning five continents through its subsidiaries in Australia, Canada and Germany and it produces medical cannabis in Canada and Europe. The company was founded on January 24, 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
CEO
Brendan Kennedy, MBA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
1.65K
Revenue (TTM)
167M
Gross Profit
19.16%
Earnings
-339.22%
Cash
$96.8M
Debt
$469M