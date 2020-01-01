About ROKU

Roku, Inc. engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company's website. Its Roku platform allows users to personalize their content selection with cable television replacement offerings and other streaming services that suit their budget and needs. Its product categories include advertising, Roku TVs and Streaming Players. The company was founded by Anthony J. Wood in October 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

CEO Anthony J. Wood Headquarters United States Employees 1.65K Revenue (TTM) 1.13B Gross Profit 37.20% Earnings -483.20% Cash $517M Debt $419M