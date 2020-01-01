NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

$252.44USD

+$252.44 (+25,244.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About NVDA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The company was founded by Jen-Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

CEO

Jen-Hsun Huang

Headquarters

United States

Employees

13.8K

Revenue (TTM)

10.9B

Gross Profit

59.88%

Earnings

-32.72%

Cash

$10.9B

Debt

$2.64B

