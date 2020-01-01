Details
Open
$151.00
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$157.75
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$150.00
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
1.23T
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
28.13
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$190.70
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$110.98
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
26.1M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
5.74
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About MSFT
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform. The Intelligent Cloud segment refers to the public, private, and hybrid serve products and cloud services of the company which can power modern business. The More Personal Computing segment encompasses products and services geared towards the interests of end users, developers, and IT professionals across all devices. The firm also offers operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games; personal computers, tablets; gaming and entertainment consoles; other intelligent devices; and related accessories. The company was founded by Paul Gardner Allen and William Henry Gates III in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.
CEO
Satya Nadella, MBA
Headquarters
United States
Employees
144K
Revenue (TTM)
134B
Gross Profit
64.03%
Earnings
33.30%
Cash
$8.86B
Debt
$87.1B