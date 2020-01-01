Lyft Inc (LYFT)

$33.77USD

+$33.77 (+3,377.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

CEO

Logan Green

Headquarters

United States

Employees

5.68K

Revenue (TTM)

3.62B

Gross Profit

14.89%

Earnings

-182.39%

Cash

$358M

Debt

$476M

