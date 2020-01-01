Details
Open
$85.50
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$89.80
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$82.22
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
5.92B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$239.71
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$25.00
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
2.69M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
-0.30
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About BYND
Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.
CEO
Ethan Walden Brown, MBA
Headquarters
United States
Employees
375
Revenue (TTM)
298M
Gross Profit
1.05%
Earnings
42.17%
Cash
$276M
Debt
$31.2M