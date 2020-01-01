Details
Open
$311.68
$311.68
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$322.44
$322.44
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$310.24
$310.24
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
163B
163B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
56.06
56.06
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$386.75
$386.75
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$252.03
$252.03
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
1.37M
1.37M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
6.01
6.01
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About ADBE
Adobe, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat. The Digital Experience segment provides solutions, including analytics, social marketing, targeting, media optimization, digital experience management, and cross-channel campaign management, as well as premium video delivery and monetization. The Publishing segment includes legacy products and services for eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, web application development, and high-end printing. The company was founded by Charles M. Geschke and John E. Warnock in December 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
CEO
Shantanu Narayen, MBA
Headquarters
United States
Employees
22.6K
Revenue (TTM)
11.1B
Gross Profit
84.31%
Earnings
15.01%
Cash
$2.65B
Debt
$4.14B