How it works

  • 1

    Verify your identity

    We'll ask for some personal information to make sure your account is up-to-date and secure.

  • 2

    Get your personalized plan

    Tell us about your goals and we'll recommend an investment strategy for your new Empower Easy IRA™ that's right for you.

  • 3

    Complete your retirement plan rollover

    Sign your agreements to open your new IRA account and complete your rollover.

The benefits of rolling over to an Empower Easy IRA™

Turning your employer plan account into an IRA keeps your savings tax-deferred while giving you more control over how your money is invested.

  • Get a personalized portfolio

    We'll build a diversified portfolio designed for your financial goals, risk tolerance and values, with options like our Socially Responsible Investing portfolio.

  • Smart technology

    We’re making investing easier for you with automatic deposits, investment alignment and dividend reinvestment at no extra cost.

  • Save on fees

    You don’t pay account opening or administrative fees. Plus, our low 0.55% management fee could save you thousands of dollars in fees over your lifetime.

As with any financial decision, you are encouraged to discuss moving money between accounts, including rollovers, with a financial advisor and to consider costs, risks, investment options and limitations prior to investing.