In just 5 minutes you can turn your employer retirement plan into an Empower Easy IRA™ and get a personalized investment strategy.
Verify your identityWe'll ask for some personal information to make sure your account is up-to-date and secure.
Get your personalized planTell us about your goals and we'll recommend an investment strategy for your new Empower Easy IRA™ that's right for you.
Complete your retirement plan rolloverSign your agreements to open your new IRA account and complete your rollover.
Turning your employer plan account into an IRA keeps your savings tax-deferred while giving you more control over how your money is invested.
Get a personalized portfolioWe'll build a diversified portfolio designed for your financial goals, risk tolerance and values, with options like our Socially Responsible Investing portfolio.
Smart technologyWe’re making investing easier for you with automatic deposits, investment alignment and dividend reinvestment at no extra cost.
Save on feesYou don’t pay account opening or administrative fees. Plus, our low 0.55% management fee could save you thousands of dollars in fees over your lifetime.
As with any financial decision, you are encouraged to discuss moving money between accounts, including rollovers, with a financial advisor and to consider costs, risks, investment options and limitations prior to investing.