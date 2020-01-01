Details
Open
$17.55
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$19.55
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$17.46
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
7.16B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$70.98
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$18.23
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
1.61M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
-6.10
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About WEED
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.
CEO
David Eric Klein, MBA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
2.92K
Revenue (TTM)
385M
Gross Profit
-106.65%
Earnings
-203.86%
Cash
$1.56B
Debt
$667M