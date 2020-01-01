Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED)

$19.06CAD

+$19.06 (+1,906.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About WEED

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

CEO

David Eric Klein, MBA

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

2.92K

Revenue (TTM)

385M

Gross Profit

-106.65%

Earnings

-203.86%

Cash

$1.56B

Debt

$667M

WEED related news

    Popular on Wealthsimple

      Investing on autopilot

      Put your money on autopilot

      Invest in an intelligent portfolio of low-fee funds that are designed to meet your financial goals.

      • Low Fees - Pay an annual management fee of 0.50% (or 0.40% for accounts over £100K)

      • Stay on track - We'll instantly rebalance your portfolio and put your stock dividends back to work, earning you more

      • Human advice - We're loved for our technology. But we also have smart people to answer any questions or give advice when you need it.

      • Easy access - Manage your accounts from anywhere with our award-winning website and mobile app

      Clock

      Start investing in 5 minutes

      1. Answer a few questions about your goals and risk tolerance
      2. We'll recommend a portfolio that's right for you
      3. Connect your bank account and make a deposit

      Clicking get started accepts terms of use.