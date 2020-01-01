TC Energy Corporation (TRP)

$66.18CAD

+$66.18 (+6,618.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About TRP

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines. The U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines segment manages the regulated natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas storage facilities, midstream, and other assets. The Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines invests on regulated natural gas pipelines in Mexico. The Liquids Pipelines handles investments on crude oil pipeline systems. The Power and Storage segment consists of power generation plants and non-regulated natural gas storage facilities. The company was founded on May 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

CEO

Russell K. Girling, MBA

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

7.31K

Revenue (TTM)

13B

Gross Profit

41.22%

Earnings

8.95%

Cash

$1.4B

Debt

$50.4B

TRP related news

