About SNC

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market. The Nuclear focuses in supporting clients across the nuclear life cycle with the full spectrum of services from consultancy, engineering, procurement and construction management services, field services, technology services, spare parts, reactor support and decommissioning, and waste management. The Infrastructure Services segment consists O&M projects and repetitive EPC offerings that are lower-risk. The Capital segment comprises SNC-Lavalin's investment, financing, and asset management arm. The Resources segment involves in the full suite of delivery services to the oil and gas and mining and metallurgy sectors. The Infrastructure EPC Projects covers LSTK construction contracts related to mass transit, heavy rail, roads, bridges, airports, ports and harbours, and water infrastructure. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

CEO Ian L. Edwards Headquarters Canada Employees 46.5K Revenue (TTM) 9.31B Gross Profit 6.22% Earnings 124.91% Cash $1.22B Debt $2.67B