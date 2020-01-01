About SAP

Saputo, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International. The Canada Sector consists of the Dairy Division (Canada).The USA Sector refers to the Cheese Division (USA), and the Dairy Foods Division (USA). The International Sector includes the Dairy Division (Australia), and the Dairy Division (Argentina). The company was founded by Emanuele Saputo Sr. in September 1954 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

CEO Lino Saputo, Jr. Headquarters Canada Employees 15.7K Revenue (TTM) 14.5B Gross Profit 17.39% Earnings -20.54% Cash $243M Debt $4.47B