Details
Open
$89.50
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$94.02
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$89.00
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
139B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
10.80
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$109.68
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$96.86
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
4.7M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
9.03
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About RY
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada. The Wealth Management segment offers a comprehensive suite of investment, trust, banking, credit, and other wealth management solutions to institutional and individual clients through its distribution channels and third-party distributors. The Insurance segment refers to a range of life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, group, and reinsurance products. The Investor and Treasury Services segment comprises of asset services and a provider of cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients worldwide. The Capital Markets segment covers banking, finance and capital markets to corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks around the world. The Corporate Support segment consists of technology and operations services. The company was founded by J. W. Merkell, Edward Kenny, T. C. Kinnear, James B. Duffus, William Cunard, John Tobin, George P. Mitchell and Jeremiah Northup in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
CEO
David Ian McKay, MBA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
85K
Revenue (TTM)
67.4B
Gross Profit
Earnings
6.06%
Cash
$0.00
Debt
$295B