Details
Open
-
-
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
-
-
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
-
-
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
0
0
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
-
-
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
-0.41
-0.41
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About NMX
Nemaska Lithium, Inc. is a developing chemical company. It produces spodumene concentrate at its Whabouchi location and convert it into lithium salts at its Shawinigan transformation plant. The company was founded on May 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.
CEO
Guy G. Bourassa
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
Revenue (TTM)
0
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$124M
Debt
$148M