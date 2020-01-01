Details
Open
$20.50
$20.50
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$20.51
$20.51
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$19.41
$19.41
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
41.9B
41.9B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
7.78
7.78
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$27.78
$27.78
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$21.20
$21.20
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
4M
4M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
2.77
2.77
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About MFC
Manulife Financial Corp. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of financial protection and wealth management products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth & Asset Management and Corporate & Other. The Asia segment provides insurance products and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment provides insurance products, insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada. The U.S. segment provides life insurance products, insurance-based wealth accumulation products, digital advice solutions and administering in-force long-term care insurance and annuity businesses in the U.S. The Global Wealth & Asset Management segment provides fee-based wealth solutions to retail, retirement and institutional customers. The Corporate & Other segment comprises of investment performance on assets backing capital, net of amounts allocated to operating segments, financing costs, costs incurred by the corporate office related to shareholder activities, Property & Casualty Reinsurance business and run-off reinsurance business lines. The company was founded on April 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
CEO
Roy Gori
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
35K
Revenue (TTM)
77.3B
Gross Profit
Earnings
18.94%
Cash
$16.5B
Debt
$12.1B