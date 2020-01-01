About IN

InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the research and development of cannabinoid-based therapies and biosynthesis system for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. It offers pipeline of medications that target diseases with unmet medical needs, such as epidermolysis bullosa, glaucoma, and orofacial pain. The company was founded by Christopher Bogart, Sazzad Hossain, Hyder A. Khoja, and Craig D. Schneider on May 19, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

CEO Eric A. Adams Headquarters Canada Employees 12 Revenue (TTM) 0 Gross Profit Earnings -40.19% Cash $11.9M Debt $480K