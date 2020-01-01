HEXO Corp (HEXO)

$1.33CAD

+$1.33 (+133.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

CEO

Sébastien St. Louis, MBA

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

1.26K

Revenue (TTM)

56.4M

Gross Profit

-28.52%

Earnings

-106.33%

Cash

$60.1M

Debt

$55.2M

HEXO related news

