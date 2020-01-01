Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

$31.22CAD

+$31.22 (+3,122.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About GOOS

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes and retails outerwear for men, women and children. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct to Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including department stores, outdoor specialty stores, individual shops, and to international distributors. The Direct to Consumer segment refers to the online sales through its e-commerce sites to customers in Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States and sales to customers from company-owned retail stores in Boston, Calgary, Chicago, London, New York City, and Toronto. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CEO

Dani Reiss

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

3.93K

Revenue (TTM)

976M

Gross Profit

51.24%

Earnings

10.76%

Cash

$72M

Debt

$367M

GOOS related news

