Details
Open
$90.99
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$93.95
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$88.01
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
25.5B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
20.63
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$114.49
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$88.52
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
327K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
4.59
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About GIB.A
CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS), and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics, and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and André Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
CEO
George D. Schindler
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
77.5K
Revenue (TTM)
12.2B
Gross Profit
13.13%
Earnings
10.49%
Cash
$213M
Debt
$3.01B