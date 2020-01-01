Details
Open
$4.55
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$4.85
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$3.99
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
9.71B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
4.42
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$14.31
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$7.80
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
9.76M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
1.79
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About CVE
Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in gas and oil provisions. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. It operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Deep Basin, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Deep Basin segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, antural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
CEO
Alex Pourbaix
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
2.36K
Revenue (TTM)
20.2B
Gross Profit
1.74%
Earnings
175.94%
Cash
$186M
Debt
$8.62B