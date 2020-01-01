Details
Open
$104.90
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$122.94
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$104.90
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
7.8B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
10.04
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$157.36
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$126.05
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
239K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
12.62
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About CTC.A
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories. The Financial segment services markets a range of Canadian tire branded credit cards, including the Canadian tire options mastercard, the cash advantage mastercard, the gas advantage mastercard and the sport chek mastercard. Financial services also markets insurance and warranty products. The CT REIT segment involves owning, developing and leasing income-producing commercial properties. Canadian Tire was founded by Alfred Jackson Billes and James William Billes in September 15, 1922 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
CEO
Stephen G. Wetmore
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
31.6K
Revenue (TTM)
14.5B
Gross Profit
32.70%
Earnings
17.65%
Cash
$206M
Debt
$7.81B