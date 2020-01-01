Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR)

$106.96CAD

+$106.96 (+10,696.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About CNR

Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network. The firm offers their services in automotive; coal; fertilizer; food and beverages; forest products; dimensional loads; grain; metals and minerals; and petroleum and chemicals industries. The company was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

CEO

Jean-Jacques Ruest, MBA

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

26K

Revenue (TTM)

14.9B

Gross Profit

46.70%

Earnings

-0.74%

Cash

$588M

Debt

$14.3B

CNR related news

    Popular on Wealthsimple

      Investing on autopilot

      Put your money on autopilot

      Invest in an intelligent portfolio of low-fee funds that are designed to meet your financial goals.

      • Low Fees - Pay an annual management fee of 0.50% (or 0.40% for accounts over £100K)

      • Stay on track - We'll instantly rebalance your portfolio and put your stock dividends back to work, earning you more

      • Human advice - We're loved for our technology. But we also have smart people to answer any questions or give advice when you need it.

      • Easy access - Manage your accounts from anywhere with our award-winning website and mobile app

      Clock

      Start investing in 5 minutes

      1. Answer a few questions about your goals and risk tolerance
      2. We'll recommend a portfolio that's right for you
      3. Connect your bank account and make a deposit

      Clicking get started accepts terms of use.