$110.00
$110.00
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$110.49
$110.49
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$105.00
$105.00
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
82.2B
82.2B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
19.73
19.73
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$127.96
$127.96
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$111.41
$111.41
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
1.08M
1.08M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
5.86
5.86
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About CNR
Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network. The firm offers their services in automotive; coal; fertilizer; food and beverages; forest products; dimensional loads; grain; metals and minerals; and petroleum and chemicals industries. The company was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
CEO
Jean-Jacques Ruest, MBA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
26K
Revenue (TTM)
14.9B
Gross Profit
46.70%
Earnings
-0.74%
Cash
$588M
Debt
$14.3B