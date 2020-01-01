Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

$0.79CAD

+$0.79 (+78.50%)

today (15 min delay)

About BTE

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

CEO

Edward David LaFehr

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

242

Revenue (TTM)

1.49B

Gross Profit

-6.05%

Earnings

97.48%

Cash

$5.57M

Debt

$1.85B

BTE related news

