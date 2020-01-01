AltaGas Ltd (ALA)

$18.70CAD

+$18.70 (+1,870.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About ALA

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass. The Utilities segment involves the ownership of regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities. The company was founded by David Wallace Cornhill on April 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

CEO

Randall L. Crawford, CPA

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

2.8K

Revenue (TTM)

5.58B

Gross Profit

36.68%

Earnings

250.95%

Cash

$82.5M

Debt

$7.49B

