Details
Open
$18.30
$18.30
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$19.08
$19.08
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$16.99
$16.99
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
5.79B
5.79B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
7.42
7.42
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$22.74
$22.74
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$17.46
$17.46
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
636K
636K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
2.79
2.79
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About ALA
AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass. The Utilities segment involves the ownership of regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities. The company was founded by David Wallace Cornhill on April 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
CEO
Randall L. Crawford, CPA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
2.8K
Revenue (TTM)
5.58B
Gross Profit
36.68%
Earnings
250.95%
Cash
$82.5M
Debt
$7.49B