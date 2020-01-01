Details
Open
$29.76
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$31.19
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$28.01
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
8.71B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
6.03
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$52.71
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$30.53
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
1.84M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
5.50
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About AC
Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates flights in Canada, the USA, Latin America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.
CEO
Calin Rovinescu
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
Revenue (TTM)
19.2B
Gross Profit
25.15%
Earnings
801.61%
Cash
$2.25B
Debt
$9.24B