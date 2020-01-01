Walmart Inc (WMT)

$119.33USD

+$119.33 (+11,932.50%)

today (15 min delay)

About WMT

Walmart, Inc. engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands. The Walmart International segment manages supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, and cash & carryl outside of the United States. The Sam's Club segment comprises membership-only warehouse clubs and samsclubs.com. The company was founded by Samuel Moore Walton and James Lawrence Walton in 1945 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

CEO

C. Douglas McMillon, MBA

Headquarters

United States

Employees

2.2M

Revenue (TTM)

524B

Gross Profit

25.15%

Earnings

128.55%

Cash

$9.47B

Debt

$72.4B

