Vanguard Group, Inc. - Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

$36.89USD

+$36.89 (+3,689.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About VEA

VEA tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US.

$0.00

Popular on Wealthsimple

    Investing on autopilot

    Put your money on autopilot

    Invest in an intelligent portfolio of low-fee funds that are designed to meet your financial goals.

    • Low Fees - Pay an annual management fee of 0.50% (or 0.40% for accounts over £100K)

    • Stay on track - We'll instantly rebalance your portfolio and put your stock dividends back to work, earning you more

    • Human advice - We're loved for our technology. But we also have smart people to answer any questions or give advice when you need it.

    • Easy access - Manage your accounts from anywhere with our award-winning website and mobile app

    Clock

    Start investing in 5 minutes

    1. Answer a few questions about your goals and risk tolerance
    2. We'll recommend a portfolio that's right for you
    3. Connect your bank account and make a deposit

    Clicking get started accepts terms of use.