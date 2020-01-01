Snap Inc (Class A) (SNAP)

$11.76USD

+$11.76 (+1,176.29%)

today (15 min delay)

About SNAP

Snap, Inc. engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application. The company's primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C. Murphy in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

CEO

Evan Thomas Spiegel

Headquarters

United States

Employees

3.2K

Revenue (TTM)

1.72B

Gross Profit

-28.86%

Earnings

22.34%

Cash

$520M

Debt

$1.24B

