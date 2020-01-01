Details
Open
$136.33
$136.33
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$139.38
$139.38
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$135.74
$135.74
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
374B
374B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
25.22
25.22
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$154.50
$154.50
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$126.10
$126.10
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
3.35M
3.35M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
5.63
5.63
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About JNJ
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women's health, and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment focuses on therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious diseases ad vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension. The Medical Devices segment offers products used in the orthopedic, surgery, cardiovascular, diabetes care, and eye health fields. The company was founded by Robert Wood Johnson I, James Wood Johnson and Edward Mead Johnson Sr. in 1886 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.
CEO
Alex Gorsky, MBA
Headquarters
United States
Employees
132K
Revenue (TTM)
82.1B
Gross Profit
67.97%
Earnings
0.37%
Cash
$17.3B
Debt
$28.7B